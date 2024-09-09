NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 51,504 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.22. 456,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,351,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

