NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $5.30 at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $5.00 to $5.30 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NIO Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:NIO opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

