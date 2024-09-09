NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Raised to $5.30 at Bank of America

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $5.00 to $5.30 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NIO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.93.
NIO Stock Up 3.5 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
