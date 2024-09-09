NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.88. NIO shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 10,144,666 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.
NIO Trading Up 5.6 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NIO
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NIO by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
