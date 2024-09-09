NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $5.02

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $4.88. NIO shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 10,144,666 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Thursday. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.93.

NIO Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

NIO last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in NIO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in NIO by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

