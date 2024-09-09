Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

NOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

