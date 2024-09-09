Notcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $854.61 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last week, Notcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $854.61 million and $122.11 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00772494 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $74,720,211.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

