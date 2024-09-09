NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get NovoCure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NovoCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 264,883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 760,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 742,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 40,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.