NRI Wealth Management LC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,967,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $318.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.62. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

