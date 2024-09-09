NRI Wealth Management LC Buys New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 2.1% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

