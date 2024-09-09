Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Position Trimmed by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Equita Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 241.2% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

NUSC stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

