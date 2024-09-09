NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.00 or 0.99906279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

