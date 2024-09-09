NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008959 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013329 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.95 or 0.99854690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007856 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.