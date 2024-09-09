Oak Thistle LLC Acquires 886 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 57.1% during the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,560,000 after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth $276,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $204.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.