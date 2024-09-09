Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $159.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average is $164.55. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.03 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

