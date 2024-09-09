Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 6,640 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 416,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 120,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,722 shares of company stock worth $20,986,416. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHD. Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

