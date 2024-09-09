Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 4,538 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

