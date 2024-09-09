Oak Thistle LLC Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $352.88 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $401.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.91.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

