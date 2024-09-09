Oak Thistle LLC Invests $534,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.