Oak Thistle LLC Invests $887,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $749,561,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in PayPal by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,891,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,541,000 after buying an additional 306,613 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 4.4 %

PYPL opened at $68.89 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.