Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $777,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $822,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total value of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $173.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.28. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $179.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.58.

Get Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.