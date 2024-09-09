Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In other news, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 23,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $2,041,913.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,182.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Natalie K. Schilling sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $187,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,099 shares of company stock worth $7,223,342 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $86.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.33. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 6.60%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

