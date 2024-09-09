Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $496.48 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

