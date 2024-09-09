Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,258 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.
In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total transaction of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $496.48 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3,132.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.79.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
