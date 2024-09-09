Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 3.81% of Oak Woods Acquisition worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 218,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Woods Acquisition Price Performance

OAKU stock remained flat at $11.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,959. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $11.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

Oak Woods Acquisition Company Profile

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

