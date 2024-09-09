Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0504 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $355.82 million and $7.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,309.73 or 0.04183937 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042197 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002005 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05029849 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,769,899.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

