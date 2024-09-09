ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 102.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 158,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 80,516 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in ONEOK by 58.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $91.16. 141,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,752,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

