OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.05

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 104824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 86,531 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.