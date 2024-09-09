Oppenheimer Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.08.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ASND

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of ASND opened at $119.15 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.