Oppenheimer Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASND. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $187.08.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
