Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,936 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Ormat Technologies worth $94,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,709,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,552,000 after purchasing an additional 196,517 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,388,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $356,670,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 174,882 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.18. 27,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $78.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $212.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

