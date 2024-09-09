OS Therapies Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:OSTX)

OS Therapies’ (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 10th. OS Therapies had issued 1,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $6,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During OS Therapies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded OS Therapies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management upgraded OS Therapies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

OS Therapies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OSTX stock opened at $4.18 on Monday. OS Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OS Therapies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors. Our mission is to address the significant need for new treatments in cancers of the bone in children and young adults.

