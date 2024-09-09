Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $511,066.42 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $511,066.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 853,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,567,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Richard Scott Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22.
Oscar Health Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 2,388,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,171. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.
Institutional Trading of Oscar Health
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on OSCR. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
