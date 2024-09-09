Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells $511,066.42 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 29,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $511,066.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 853,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,567,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.47. 2,388,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,171. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on OSCR. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

