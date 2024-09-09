Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Reduced by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913,933 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,780 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after buying an additional 883,659 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 403,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

OTIS stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

