Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

