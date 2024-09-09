Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $12,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WYNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.29.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

