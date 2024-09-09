PAID Network Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $19.65 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $10,388.03 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04708668 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

