PaLM AI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $34.15 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $34.15 million and $253,099.63 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI’s launch date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 77,300,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official website for PaLM AI is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 77,300,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.39082474 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $195,811.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

