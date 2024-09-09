Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Position Increased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,001,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $29,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $31,745,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 601.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15,714.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,301,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,792 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,391,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 801,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,180,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

PK opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

