Pathway Capital Management LP Makes New $789,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Dell Technologies accounts for 1.2% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $102.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $123.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,705,689.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,561,455 shares of company stock valued at $762,858,509. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

