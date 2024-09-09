PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 0.4%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $178.20 and last traded at $178.10. Approximately 683,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,446,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.34.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 12,952.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Stories
