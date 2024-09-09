Persistence Price Reaches $0.19 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Persistence has a market capitalization of $39.38 million and approximately $353,605.18 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,559,756 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

