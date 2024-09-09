Peter M. Mavoides Sells 27,817 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EPRT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.30. The company had a trading volume of 919,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

