PFG Investments LLC Buys 6,861 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $137.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $145.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

