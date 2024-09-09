PFG Investments LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.1% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 93.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 505,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Community Bank raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 8,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $566.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $578.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

