PFG Investments LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 28,412.5% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $161.23 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

