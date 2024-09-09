PFG Investments LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,409,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after buying an additional 206,732 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $58.85.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.