PFG Investments LLC Lowers Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.64 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

