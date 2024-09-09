PFG Investments LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $225,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.76.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $284.97 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.48 and its 200 day moving average is $311.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.