PFG Investments LLC Purchases 45,171 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,171 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

