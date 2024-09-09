PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Display Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OLED opened at $184.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Display
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Could Semtech Be the Next Big Thing in IoT and Smart Cities?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Medtronic Stock: Growth On Rise of the Cardiovascular Machines
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Is Back-to-School Spending a Sign of Growing Consumer Confidence?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.