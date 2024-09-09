PFG Investments LLC Reduces Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OLED opened at $184.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.