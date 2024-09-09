PFG Investments LLC Sells 182 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,558 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $436,514,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $665.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $659.89 and its 200 day moving average is $634.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.