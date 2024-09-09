PFG Investments LLC Sells 38,841 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,841 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5,378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Community Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 179,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $20.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

