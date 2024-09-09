Pfizer’s (PFE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

PFE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.22. 12,747,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,181,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $16,534,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 181,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

